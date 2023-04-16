Two people with a passion for helping others are taking the helm at Evergreen Care Trust.

Caroline Joyce has joined the Stamford-based charity as registered care manager while Ed Bailey will lead the team of volunteers.

Both hope to bring a ‘new vision’ as well as their skills and experience to the charity.

Ed Bailey and Caroline Joyce of Evergreen Care Trust

The Evergreen Care Trust in Barnack Road provides services for elderly and vulnerable people in the area.

“I have known Evergreen for a long time, from hearing about all of the good work they do,” said Caroline.

“I knew it had a good reputation, so when I saw the vacancy I knew it was the type of organisation I wanted to work for.”

Caroline, 47, has more than 20 years’ experience in care and felt the position at Evergreen Care Trust was right for her.

Ed, 50, moved from commercial recruitment and IT to working with volunteers at Peterborough housing association Cross Key Homes, and now Evergreen.

“I felt my work had become commercial and money-motivated,” said Ed, who lives in Bourne.

“I wanted to do something with more value and make a difference. I reached the point where I wanted to make that leap.”

Evergreen Care Trust, which was set up in 2005, is building up again after the pandemic, when some of its services had to be cut.

There are between 80 and 100 volunteers but it is hoped more people will join the team and give up their time.

Ed said: “Volunteering can be life-changing.

“It is always good to do something positive and reach new people to make a difference.”

The pair hope to work with other agencies to improve Evergreen’s services, including social prescribing - which involves ‘prescribing’ people to groups or activities to boost their health and wellbeing.

Services such as care home nail services, respite breaks and meal preparation are being added.

“It’s an exciting future,” said Caroline.