A new building which will mean a school can expand has been completed.

Catmose College in Oakham held a topping out ceremony on Wednesday last week (June 21) to mark the completion of a new building to support an additional 30 pupils joining the college in Year 7 as part of a £5m expansion plan.

It means this September 240 pupils will be accepted, rather than the usual 210, and the school worked with Rutland County Council on the expansion which it said was to meet local need.

Catmose College in Oakham has expanded to allow it to accept more pupils into Year 7 in September 2023

The ceremony was attended by guests, including governors, college staff, the student council, and Bam construction. This event provided an opportunity for the school community to witness the significant progress achieved so far, and to express their appreciation for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved, in creating a building that will be used by everyone in the school.

Principal Stuart Williams said: “This building would not have happened without the support of the local authority and trustees who have invested in the project so we can grow as a college. The benefits for the students will be in the facilities that they gain access to – the additional science laboratories, design and technology and food suites and the additional computer science rooms.

Catmose College in Oakham has expanded to allow it to accept more pupils into Year 7 in September 2023

“As Oakham continues to grow in size the college will be well placed to continue providing a first-class education to local children.”