Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group (PPG) has a new acting chairman who is seeking action based on patient feedback.

Helen Walton took over the role from Keith Spurr this week.

She wants to patch up previously difficult relations between the PPG and Lakeside Healthcare, which runs GP services in Stamford.

Helen Walton

“I want us to work alongside the team at Lakeside, not against them. It’s not them and us,” said Helen, who has a leadership background at the publisher Emap and The Leprosy Mission.

She added that the PPG also wants to work with Better Healthcare 4 Stamford (BH4S), a campaign group calling for there to be an alternative GP provider in the town so Lakeside, part of a group of practices based in Corby, doesn’t have a monopoly.

Helen’s first step is to gain feedback from patients on the GP service, through an email address, online survey and postcards left at the surgery.

She wants these details of recent experiences to help ensure improvements to Lakeside are made.

The latest Care Quality Commission inspection of Lakeside Stamford rated the practice ‘inadequate’ and gave it six months to improve.

“We need to win the trust of patients,” said Helen. “Transparency is crucial. We want a platform for people to be able to say how they are feeling about the service.

“It will tell us what is still causing frustration, whether that is waiting times, parking, or other issues. We can then use the data we receive to set a target for improvement.”