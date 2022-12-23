A 15th century church has a new minister in charge.

The Rev Mark Warrick was licensed at St Martin's Church, Stamford, during a parish communion service on Sunday morning.

Preacher was the Venerable Dr Justine Allain Chapman, who read the terms of Mark’s licence and invited him to swear the oaths of allegiance to the King and the bishop.

From left, churchwardens Julie and Alan Scott, archdeacon Justine Allain Chapman, the Rev Mark Warrick, and Miranda Rock from Burghley House

She also invited those gathered to pray for his future ministry.

Mark was informally presented to the archdeacon by Miranda Rock of the Burghley House Preservation Trust.

The congregation was swelled by visitors, who came in support and to pray for the new initiative in the life of the parish.

Although Mark is newly licensed, he is a familiar face at the church, having been preaching and leading worship there, alongside others, for more than a year. He will now take on wider responsibilities.

The church is a visitor attraction for its history and for being the burial place of Daniel Lambert, famous for his unusually large size.