A former dry cleaners is set to become home to a charity shop.

Woodgreen Animal Shelters has submitted a planning application to install signs at 42 High Street, Stamford.

Johnsons dry cleaners moved out of the premises next to Wilko in February this year, and now operates from the Timpson shop, a much smaller unit opposite Ironmonger Street.

Plans for a Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford. Credit: Woodgreen

The charity provides care for pets in need, including those which have been abandoned or neglected.

Woodgreen has many charity shops across the East of England selling products from clothes, games and furniture to pet toys, beds and food.