A county council is working to cut down disruption caused by road works.

Ten of the Lincolnshire's biggest companies have come together with the county council and its contractors to sign-up to a new Street Works Charter.

The charter has been put together in a bid to cut down both the amount of time a road is closed, and the number of times different utility companies carry out work in the same spot.

Representatives from utility and contractors with LCC leader Councillor Martin Hill OBE and deputy leader Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill (Con), said: “The Street Works Charter has been designed so that we all carry out a more joined-up way of planning and working together.

“For too long the people of Lincolnshire have seen road closures where perhaps the road didn’t need to be closed, or traffic restrictions left up when they could have been removed between working shifts to free up traffic flow.

“How many times have we all seen a road dug up for some reason only to have it dug up again in the same area weeks later when another company has other parts of its works programme to carry out?

Jonathan Evans (left) and Ashley Behan holding the Street Works Charter.

“We’ve been working at smarter planning and improved relationships with utility companies for some time and things have been improving. The Charter is the next step in bringing us all together to better that improvement even further and this is something I am delighted that we, as the highways authority, have now been able to do.”

The Street Works Charter launched today (Friday).

Ashley Behan, street works and permitting manager for Lincolnshire County Council said that the focus is on completing roadworks in a quicker timeframe.

“On the ground, people will see a commitment from the county council and all the organisations that carry out roadworks in Lincolnshire to focus on completing roadworks in a quicker timeframe,” said Ashley.

“Making sure they’re safe, making sure they’re compliant and that people understand what they need to do as a key part of the charter, as is making sure that works are completed as quickly as possible to reduce traffic disruption.”