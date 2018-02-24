New chief takes the controls at RAF Wittering

RAF Wittering has welcomed Wing Commander Nick Maxey as its new head of operations.

Wing Commander Maxey, who joined the RAF more than 25 years ago, has a wealth of experience flying Tristar jets and Sea King helicopters and is perfectly placed to run the base’s flying operations.

He said: “Ops Wing is the aviation nerve centre of this flying station, it’s up to the wing to make sure that both the airfield and airspace are safe environments for our trainee pilots and instructors.

“Creating this safe environment and a positive safety culture early on in a trainee pilot’s career is critical. You want to make sure that the air safety sticks in the minds of the students while ensuring the remainder of the station understands the wider flight safety requirements.

“Safety is at the very core of everything we deliver, and we all have to understand that is the core of our jobs. Everyone has a part to play and we have qualified and experienced personnel here at RAF Wittering.”

Flying operations resumed at Royal Air Force Wittering in April 2014 when it reopened after nearly four years following the retirement of the Harrier. The station has recently hosted Chinook transport helicopters for a series of equipment tests.

This increased flying activity is something Wing Commander Maxey is keen to continue. He said: “Wittering has a wonderful history of aviation and is a very useful airfield. We should definitely expect to see more Chinook deployments, but there’s more potential here and we have something to offer almost every RAF aircraft type.”