A culinary school has announced a newly-expanded programme of classes for autumn and winter.

Hoggy’s Grill, was set up by former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard as a barbecue school at Rutland Water Garden Nursery, and is set to branch out into pizza making this autumn.

Running on selected evenings throughout the autumn, Hoggy will take ’pupils’ through all the steps from tossing the dough to stone-baking their own pizzas.

Matthew Hoggard opened Hoggy's Grill at Rutland Water Garden Centre after retiring from cricket

They cost £60pp, including all food and a soft drink.

“Our pizza-making classes will be perfect for the cooler evenings, and the selection of ingredients we have lined up is top class, whether you’re a meat eater, vegan or veggie,” he said.

He is also hosting Kids Go Free Christmas Burger Classes during December to demonstrate how to grill the ultimate burger, from mixing the mince to toppings.

Hoggy is branching out into stone-baked pizza classes this autumn

They cost £60 for adults, free for two under 16s, and £10 for additional under 16s.

“It’s brilliant to be able to bring back our super successful kids go free classes,” he said.

“I can’t think of anything better to do in the holidays, or through the crimbo limbo, than a family day out making the ultimate burger!”

Learn how to prepare your Christmas dinner on a barbecue grill

Hoggy will continue to run his three-course Basic and Gourmet grill classes until December when the team switches to Hoggy’s Grill Christmas Dinner classes.

Customers will be shown how to prepare Christmas favourites and all the trimmings on the barbecue. It costs £145pp to include all food, soft drinks, Christmas crackers and mulled wine.

There are also corporate classes including Christmas Burger Making Classes (£75pp + VAT), and Christmas Dinner Parties (£175pp + VAT).

For more information and to book, call 07516 346457 or visit www.hoggysgrill.com/pages/hoggy-s-cooking-school