Feet can receive a rough ride from their owners - as Anna Rugg knows well.

The foot health practitioner has recently increased to full time hours and opened her own treatment room in Cherryholt House, Brownlow Street, Stamford, having been based previously at The Broad Street Practice.

The extra appointments available mean new people are able to use her services, and few things delight her more than knowing more feet can feel tip-top.

Anna Rugg at her new foot clinic

“I look after the medical side of foot care,” said Anna, who has previously worked in NHS roles.

“That includes the biomechanics of feet, verrucas, corns and calluses, blisters, in-growing or fungal toenails and diabetic foot health.”

With increasing numbers of diabetes cases being diagnosed, Anna is helping many clients with this kind of ongoing care, providing regular check ups to keep on top of their condition.

She also looks after children’s feet, helping to diagnose and deal with troublesome verrucas, and with the feet of sportspeople - she is a runner and co-founded the Nene Valley Races long-distance running event, which take place annually from Fotheringhay.

Anna’s new clinic is based at Euphoria Fitness, at the bottom of Brownlow Street, close to the River Welland.

She worked in the health and social care sector for 25 years, carrying out many home visits, and has also worked with children in school.

But after identifying a growing need for foot care that can not always be provided by the NHS, she decided to retrain at The College of Foot Health in the West Midlands.

Anna’s initial consultations typically last 45 minutes and appointments between 30 minutes and an hour.

She is able to refer clients to specialist services if a medical issue is identified during her sessions.

Anna Rugg Foot Health Care is on 07806 563893 or by emailing alrugg01@gmail.com