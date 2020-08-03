Home   News   Article

New College Stamford rebranded 'Stamford College' in merger with Peterborough Regional College to form Inspire Education Group

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:00, 03 August 2020

New College Stamford and Peterborough Regional College have officially merged to form the new Inspire Education Group (IEG) alongside University Centre Peterborough.

The colleges will be known as Stamford College and Peterborough College, and will together to provide further education and degree-level education in the area.

IEG is now responsible for 1,250 staff, 8,500 further education students, 800 higher education students and 1,400 apprentices.

