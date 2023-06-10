I was honoured to become the new leader of SKDC last month, writes South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind).

It is a responsibility which I intend to discharge with a fair and open mind, a full heart, and with great thoroughness.

The new council’s first task is to understand fully the state of SKDC’s finances in the present and then to understand what the future prospects are, given the commitments we have and the challenges we must face. This work is already in progress, and once completed we can then move forward with confidence.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

Before last month’s election, we said that under new leadership the cuncil would become nimbler, more creative, more caring, and more committed – and I’m pleased to say that the new cabinet – made up of Independent, Green, and Liberal Democrat councillors is already proving to be all of these things.

The new cabinet also intends to be more open, accountable, and accessible – and to that end we will be holding public drop-in sessions in Stamford, Bourne, and the Deepings over the coming months.

So, what will the new council be seeking to do for the towns in this area?

In Bourne, we will support the completion and adoption of Bourne's Neighbourhood Plan to give the town greater control of its development in the future. We will promote and support environmentally friendly measures to reduce congestion and protect its green spaces and surrounding woodlands, and we’ll work closely with the town council to ensure that Bourne remains a clean and friendly place to live and retains and grows its deserved reputation as a lively organiser of community events.

In the Deepings, we will do what we can to support the community group which is seeking to reopen and run the leisure centre, and we will continue to work to improve the choice of shops for residents. We are also conscious of the need to encourage more job opportunities and provide more social housing without compromising the conservation of the town and countryside.

In Stamford, we will actively review plans for major housing developments in the town to seek to ensure that they deliver all the appropriate benefits. We will support the newly elected town council in all its efforts to improve the town and we will continue to seek opportunities to increase and improve our affordable social housing stock. We will also encourage the town council to review its Neighbourhood Plan alongside SKDC’s review of its Local Plan to ensure that we can further protect our remaining green spaces from inappropriate development. Finally, we look forward to the café in Stamford Arts centre re-opening this summer, and I am hopeful that next month cabinet will agree to progress new parking regulations to stop cars parking on the bus station.

I realise that is not an exhaustive list of all the issues we need to address, and I will talk about more of them in my future columns here in the Mercury.