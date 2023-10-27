A pub landlord, a former councillor and a finance expert were among those vying to sit on a town council.

Stamford Town Councillors quizzed hopeful candidates on Tuesday (October 24) after eight people put their names forward for the two vacant seats, which had belonged to Bob and Sue Sandall who stepped down in August.

After three rounds of voting David Scammell and Jonathan Waples were chosen.

Jon Waples and David Scammell

Coun Scammell hopes to ‘create a town for all generations to work and live’ and with a background in finances hopes to use this skill while on the council.

“Stamford is the most beautiful town which is its problem,” he said.

“Because it is old, what is important is that we maintain that uniqueness of Stamford.”

Coun Waples is passionate about supporting the town and the members of the community who promote Stamford.

“I want to ensure our communities have access to the things they need to move forward,” he said.

“Stamford is not unique in its issues such as anti-social behaviour, litter, graffiti but they are all things we should tackle.”

The two new councillors will be required to sign a declaration before taking their seats on the council.

The unsuccessful candidates were landlord of Stamford pub the Danish Invader Chris Needham, former town councillor Angela Carter-Begbie, Richard Stanway, Jon Lott and Lindsey Adams.

Richard Asher did not show up to the selection meeting while Sanath Yogasundram withdrew his application.

The seats would have been filled by election if 10 residents from their St John’s ward had made a formal request but that didn’t happen, so the vacancies were filled by co-option.

Councillors were impressed with the high number of applicants as ‘usually nobody applies’ for town council vacancies.

Mayor of Stamford Andy Croft said: “It was a very difficult decision and such a close vote - there was literally one vote in it.”