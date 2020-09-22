Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses MPs ahead of coronavirus work from home, wedding and 10pm curfew announcement as Covid-19 cases rise
Published: 13:29, 22 September 2020
| Updated: 13:31, 22 September 2020
Boris Johnson has addressed MPs and told them new coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for six months ahead of his "work from home if you can" announcement to the nation tonight.
The Prime Minister told the House of Commons "a stitch in time saves nine" as he explained why it was necessary to re-impose restrictions.
From Thursday hospitality businesses will have to shut at 10pm and staff will have to wear masks, while workers should now only go in to office if they have to, he explained.