Boris Johnson has addressed MPs and told them new coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for six months ahead of his "work from home if you can" announcement to the nation tonight.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons "a stitch in time saves nine" as he explained why it was necessary to re-impose restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed MPs Picture: PA Wire

From Thursday hospitality businesses will have to shut at 10pm and staff will have to wear masks, while workers should now only go in to office if they have to, he explained.