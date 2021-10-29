A cycling group set up during the pandemic has made a substantial donation to a Stamford charity, with nearly £3,000 raised so far this year.

The Cyclists of Stamford (TCoS) have held a number of sponsored rides, social events and other fundraisers to support Second Helpings, the charity based at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill.

Doug Chaney from TCoS met Rhea Rayside, a volunteer who has run the Second Helpings food bunker for the past couple of years, to hand over a cheque for the money generated by the club’s most recent events.