The Cyclists of Stamford make large donation to Second Helpings

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 29 October 2021

A cycling group set up during the pandemic has made a substantial donation to a Stamford charity, with nearly £3,000 raised so far this year.

The Cyclists of Stamford (TCoS) have held a number of sponsored rides, social events and other fundraisers to support Second Helpings, the charity based at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill.

Doug Chaney from TCoS met Rhea Rayside, a volunteer who has run the Second Helpings food bunker for the past couple of years, to hand over a cheque for the money generated by the club’s most recent events.

