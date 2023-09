A new date has been set for a dog show which was postponed due to scorching temperatures.

Organisers of Stamford Dog Show cancelled the event which was meant to be held on the Meadows on Sunday (September 10).

With temperatures reaching above 28C it was deemed too dangerous for the dogs.

Winners of Best Novelty in show 2022

It has now been rearranged for Sunday, September 24.

Registration will start at 11am with judging from 1pm.