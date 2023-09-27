A new day centre opens next week to provide fun and friendship for older people.

The team from Snowdrop Home Care Rutland will run weekly sessions in Stamford.

They hope to plug the gap which was left when Christ Church announced the closure of its day care service in June. Users feared the decision would leave them lonely and isolated, with some saying it was their only social interaction.

Christ Church Day Centre closed in June

Louise Bloor, the owner of Snowdrop Home Care, said: “We just want to provide a place where people can enjoy themselves and meet people.

“Lots of older people are stuck at home all day and with nothing else available since the other day centre closed, we wanted to set something up ourselves.”

Sessions will take place at the Essex Road complex on Wednesdays from 10am until 3pm. Guests will be given refreshments, lunch and a range of different activities, games and crafts to enjoy. The venue has space for 30 people and around a dozen have already signed up for the first session next week (October 4).

The cost is £40 and funding may be available from Lincolnshire County Council or Rutland County Council. To book a place or to find out whether you are eligible for financial support, call Snowdrop Home Care Rutland on 01572 756707.

Depending on the success of the scheme, it could be extended to run more frequently. Louise also hopes to arrange visits from schoolchildren.