Two business owners are taking their companies in a new direction as part of a bid to expand.

Vicky Whiter of Peters’ Cleaners, and Geoff Turral, founder of CarCloud, met through the online investment platform Seedrs.

After witnessing its success, the two business owners are encouraging other companies to get involved.

Geoff Turral and Vicky Whiter

The platform, which has seen £1.4bn of investments in businesses, enables all types of people to invest in ideas they believe in.

Vicky, who owns a shop in St Paul’s Street in Stamford, said: “It’s an interesting thing going out and talking about raising finance in business, you end up in a sort of Dragons’ Den type of world with individual financers mainly in London.

“If you have a customer base a lot of people want to be involved, particularly after the pandemic.”

Vicky Whiter, owner of Peters' Cleaners

To combat this issue and also raise funds to help expand the business, Vicky has launched a profile for Peters’ Cleaners on the site.

With investments she hopes to create more clothes collection pods in the area where customers will be able to sign up as members, scan their clothes and collect them from the same site days later.

“There aren’t many high streets that are as prevalent as Stamford,” Vicky said.

“Opening shops in Bourne and Peterborough isn’t viable, 24/7 drop-off allows more access for commuters.”

She also hopes to invest into the factory to make it more economically viable and help train future dry cleaners, as there is currently no official course available.

“There’s a huge opportunity to build your access to people that know you and know the business who wouldn’t necessarily normally invest,” she said.

People can chose to invest with a variety of different amounts, such as £10 or £10,000.

With it being a Crowdfunding platform if the target is not met, pledgers get their money back.

Geoff, from Stamford, who founded the CarCloud app in 2018, has also had success through using the platform, having exceeded his initial £468,000 target and receiving £610,000 from investors.

Geoff’s app tells users when important car dates are coming up, such as road tax and MOTs, while also showing the cheapest insurance rates.

Through the investment, he hopes to grow CarCloud before selling to an established business in four to six years.

While investors aren’t entitled to become involved with business decisions, Geoff has welcomed new people he has met.

“Their knowledge and expertise stop us making silly mistake. There’s some interesting people, many bring new skills,” he said.