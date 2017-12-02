New director of operations announced by EMAS

Have your say

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has appointed a new director of operations.

Ben Holdaway joined EMAS through a seconded opportunity as associate director of operational improvement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service in June 2016.

In December the same year he was appointed deputy director of operations and led EMAS through its transition into the national Ambulance Response Programme. Ben is well known across the service having worked at EMAS previously as a senior manager in its Emergency Operations Centre.

David Whiting, EMAS chief operating officer, said: “He is a highly experienced respected leader and a great asset to EMAS.”