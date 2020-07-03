'New dispersal order will be placed on Stamford Meadows if necessary'
Published: 17:00, 03 July 2020
Stamford's police inspector has warned that dispersal orders could be used again to allow police to clear rowdy groups from The Meadows.
The area was subject to a police dispersal order last weekend in response to large groups of teenagers and young adults congregating and behaving in an anti-social manner during the warm evenings.
It gave police the power to send people away for a specified amount of time to reduce the likelihood of crime and disorder taking place.
