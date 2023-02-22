Electric vehicle charging points will be installed in Stamford.

Across Lincolnshire more than 100 new electric vehicle charging points will be created as part of a government-funded project to meet a shortfall.

Stamford has been chosen for the pilot scheme due to its heritage.

A sign for an electric vehicle recharging point

Other locations include Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Most will be on-street chargers in residential areas, with the rest on council-owned land.

There will be about 100 standard and eight rapid charging points spread across Lincolnshire, paid for by almost £1 million of government funding.

A parking bay for charging electric vehicles

It has not been announced how the number of charging points will be split between locations.

The pilot sites have been chosen to test how vehicle charging points fare in different environments, from coastal areas to market towns.

A council report says private companies aren’t building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations aren’t commercially-viable.

“Our sites include on and off-street locations, urban and rural communities, and deploy various charger point speeds based on local needs,” the report says.

“They will also compliment other commercial off-street EV infrastructure currently available in the county in local authority and privately-owned car parks.”

The pilot will be discussed at a Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday (February 28).