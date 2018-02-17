New equipment given to Stamford Hospital

A piece of equipment worth £3,500 has been donated to Stamford Hospital.

Stamford Hospital in Ryhall Road received a hyfrecator - a piece of equipment to help cauterise blood vessels, from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) as part of its community fund programme.

The global professional body, with its UK headquarters in Easton-on-the-Hill, donated the equipment, which will especially help in the dermatology and plastics department, during a presentation on Tuesday.

Ward sister Tracey Hydes said: “We previously had to borrow a hyfrecator from outpatients and sometimes it wasn’t available when we needed it.

“This donation of the hyfrecator and the consumables we need means we now have it available permanently in the department.”

Matron Sue Brooks added: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity from the CIPS Community Fund and it will make a big difference to the effective service we can provide to our community.

“Our patients will benefit from the latest state of the art equipment thanks to CIPS.”

Gerry Walsh, group chief executive officer from the CIPS, said: “The community fund has been running for a few years now and this is one of the most significant contributions we’ve made to the wellbeing of the local residents so we’re delighted to have become involved.

“We’re a not-for-profit ourselves and one of our aims is to enhance our public good activities, whether at global, or local level, and in a variety of ways so we welcome the opportunity from Stamford Hospital to support a good cause.”