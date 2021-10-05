A new event director has been appointed to ensure the success of the Burghley Horse Trials.

A number of candidates applied to the board of Burghley Horse Trials but it was Martyn Johnson who stood out as the candidate best suited to take the event forward into the next stage of its development.

Martyn has been involved with event organisation and eventing for more than a decade, having been event director at Burgham International since 2013, developing it into a key fixture in the British calendar.

Martyn Johnson the new event director of Burghley Horse Trials

He was also sport director of the Event Rider Master series, working closely across Europe with event organisers, technical officials, national federations and the FEI to deliver the series successfully.

Martyn said: “Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is an iconic event at a superb venue with so much history.

"I am honoured to take on the role of event director and am looking forward to working closely with all at Burghley to deliver the 2022 event and beyond.

"While respecting the traditions of the event and what is evidently successful, I am excited about exploring new ideas in the future to complement what is already great about one of the world's premier equestrian sporting occasions.”

The 2022 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials will take place from Thursday, September 1 to Sunday, September 4 with tickets going on sale at the end of April 2022.