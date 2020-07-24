The introduction of new face covering rules has left the retail industry with mixed emotions.

It will be compulsory in England to have the nose and mouth covered while in shops from today (July 24) - or risk a £100 fine, unless you fall into an exempt category.

David Stephens, owner of clothing store Oliver’s of Uppingham, believes this measure is ‘too little too late’ because shops have already been reopen for more than a month.