A new farm shop has opened in the village of Burton le Coggles.

Jade Ostler, 31, officially opened the doors of her new farm shop ‘Jade’s Passion on a Plate’ today (Wednesday).

According to Jade, the shop, based in Village Street, next door to the Cholmeley Arms pub, will sell “a little bit of everything”, including artisan produce, local dairy products, cakes from Davina’s at Easton, and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Jade Ostler has opened her new farm shop.

Jade also butchers her own meat to sell in the shop. There will also be fresh fish on offer, as well as dog and wildlife sections.

Having started out aged 14, Jade has around 17 years of experience in the catering and food industry.

Jade said: “I guess I always knew what I wanted to do. My teacher was pushing me for university but I had already decided that I wanted to become a chef.”

She studied catering at college in Stamford and even had work experience with Rick Stein in Cornwall.

“I’ve always wanted my own premises,” added Jade, who ran a mobile bakery in Lincoln for six years.

“I had a little van and went round Lincoln selling home made sandwiches and cakes.

“The shop evolved from that.”

In between her business in Lincoln and opening the farm shop, Jade had a pizza truck to bridge the gap, often trading on Saturday nights at Colsterworth Social Club.

She continued: “My main focus is on the shop now. I was reassured last week because several cars came asking for the shop.”

Before starting her business in Lincoln, Jade moved to Australia for three years, where she studied business and worked in the food industry.

Jade said that her mum, Gail, had been a “big help”. “I would have been lost without her,” she added.

The rest of her family have also pitched in, including her dad, Dave, and brother, Michael. Jade’s grandad also created a herb garden which sits at the front of the shop.

Jade lived in Colsterworth for around 20 years, and is currently based near Ancaster, where she farms her own livestock.

The farm shop premises became available due to her connection with the previous landlord and landlady at the Cholmeley Arms, where she worked from the age of 16.

The shop is open between 10am and 6pm between Wednesday and Saturday.