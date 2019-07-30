The first of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's new fire appliances has arrived in the county ready for crews to carry out training.

A fleet of 33 new appliances will be sent out to fire stations over three years, starting in September 2019.

In the meantime, crews will be carrying out training to get to know the 18-tonne appliance and the new high-spec equipment on board.

Coun Nick Worth and chief fire officer Les Britzman with the first of the new fire appliances

Capable of carrying 1,800 litres of water on-board, compared with 1,400 litres on the older appliances, 16 of the appliances will include Coldcut Cobra. This is an ultra high pressure system where water travels through walls, meaning firefighters can tackle fires from outside buildings, with reduced water damage inside.

Coun Nick Worth, portfolio holder for emergency services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The new appliances and equipment is a significant investment by the council, and will give the best level of emergency response right across the county. The new equipment will also make our firefighters some of the best protected in the country."

The appliances use the latest generation of Scania truck chassis, with improved safety, handling and reduced emissions, and the vehicle build has been led by specialist manufacturer Angloco, based in Yorkshire.

Chief fire officer for Lincolnshire, Les Britzman, said: "As well as being able to carry more water, and a hundred litres of foam, the new appliances will carry better rescue equipment for road accidents, the latest generation of lighting and ladders and a whole host of features that will make our response in emergencies even better."