Mobile food hubs will be set up in several towns to encourage healthy eating and reduce food waste.

The Bread and Butter Thing will run affordable food clubs in Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings along with two more in Grantham.

They will be paid for using £152,000 of Shared Prosperity Funding handed out by South Kesteven District Council.

Mark Game, chief executive of The Bread and Butter Thing

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Sadly many people across our district are struggling to make ends meet, but this is a great initiative that will make life a little easier for some.

“We are proud to support the work of The Bread and Butter Thing and to provide additional support for those residents who need it most, improving local access to healthy food and reducing financial strain.”

The Bread and Butter Thing works with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute food that would otherwise be wasted. Through its hubs people can receive three bags of fruit and vegetables, chilled food and cupboard staples at discounted prices, enabling them to feed their families, improve their diets and save money for other household bills.

Healthy Start cards are accepted and low-cost sanitary products are also available through the scheme.

Locations and launch dates are still to be announced.

Two food waste schemes already operate in Stamford – Second Helpings at Barn Hill Methodist Church and George’s Food Hub at St Augustine’s and Bluecoat Primary School – while a community pantry operates from The Butterfield Centre in Bourne.