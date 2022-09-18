Home   News   Article

Stamford man George Hetherington sets up food waste project at St Augustine’s School in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 18 September 2022
 | Updated: 08:37, 18 September 2022

Feeding people in need by reducing food waste is ‘more important than ever’.

George Hetherington has set up a food hub, based at St Augustine’s School in Stamford, to cut the amount of good food which ends up in landfill.

Having stepped away from the running of Barn Hill-based Second Helpings, which he started nearly eight years ago, George, 85, wants to establish a large food hub where people and businesses can come to drop off and collect food that has not spoiled but would otherwise go to waste.

