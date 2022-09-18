Feeding people in need by reducing food waste is ‘more important than ever’.

George Hetherington has set up a food hub, based at St Augustine’s School in Stamford, to cut the amount of good food which ends up in landfill.

Having stepped away from the running of Barn Hill-based Second Helpings, which he started nearly eight years ago, George, 85, wants to establish a large food hub where people and businesses can come to drop off and collect food that has not spoiled but would otherwise go to waste.