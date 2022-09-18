Stamford man George Hetherington sets up food waste project at St Augustine’s School in Stamford
Published: 06:00, 18 September 2022
| Updated: 08:37, 18 September 2022
Feeding people in need by reducing food waste is ‘more important than ever’.
George Hetherington has set up a food hub, based at St Augustine’s School in Stamford, to cut the amount of good food which ends up in landfill.
Having stepped away from the running of Barn Hill-based Second Helpings, which he started nearly eight years ago, George, 85, wants to establish a large food hub where people and businesses can come to drop off and collect food that has not spoiled but would otherwise go to waste.