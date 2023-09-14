A new junior football team has played its first ever game backed by a mayoral seal of approval.

Uppingham Town Football Club Juniors under-9s began the 2023/4 season with a win on their home ground at Tod’s Piece.

Town mayor Liz Clarke took a penalty to kick-off the game, although her effort was saved by the team's young goalkeeper.

Uppingham mayor Liz Clarke steps up to the penalty spot watched by members of the under-9s team. Photo: Clarke PR & Media.

It was the first time in many years that Uppingham has had a competitive youth team after the closure of the Uppingham Colts.

The junior team was formed by five local dads – Sherman Finnemore, Phil Parsons, Steve Redman, Scott Bryan and Wayne Clarke - several of whom have previously played for Uppingham Town.

They all now have children of their own who have struggled to find somewhere local to play football competitively.

Under-9s footballers with Ben Dawson from Rutland Merchandise, coaches Wayne Clarke and Sherman Finnemore, Uppingham mayor Liz Clarke, coaches Scott Bryan and Steve Redman, and Sam Dawson from Rutland Merchandise. Photo: Clarke PR & Media.

Earlier this summer they ran a recruitment drive for players on social media and received an overwhelming response.

Sherman said: “My children have previously had to travel out of town to play in other village teams and we've been saying for years that Uppingham needs a team of its own so we realised that it was now or never.

"We initially wanted to start this season with an under-9s squad but we had such an incredible response that we've also started an under-8s side too.

"We knew it would be a tough ask to get the team up and running and registered in time for the beginning of the season but we've managed it with some really hard work from everyone involved."

The team will act as Uppingham Town FC's junior section, eventually feeding players through to the senior side. The under-9s are now registered with the Leicester and District Sunday Juniors League and on Sunday (September 10) they played their first home league game on Tod's Piece, watched by dozens of local supporters.

Sherman added: "It was a really special moment for the kids. There's nothing like pulling on a shirt and running out onto your home ground right in the heart of the town.

"We're so lucky to have had such an overwhelmingly positive response from across our community. Rutland Merchandise and Countryside Masonry have provided kit sponsorship and Uppingham Town FC have opened up their facilities to us.

“We've been able to play summer friendlies at Leighfield Primary and have had really incredible support from all the families of the children involved."

The club hopes to introduce younger age groups in the future.