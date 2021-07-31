A selfless Stamford couple are embarking on another fundraising mission, just weeks after completing a huge project.

One year ago George and Jan Hetherington started a mammoth fundraising campaign to provide a solar-powered well for the village of Osupukiai in Kenya.

One sponsored haircut and a 4,228 mile walk later, and the well project, which cost £45,000, was completed.

Jan and George Hetherington

Women from the Kenyan village previously had to walk 10 to 15km to collect water.

As well as clean water being easily accessible to them now, through the new distribution kiosk they can sell water to help pay for insurance and maintenance costs. Profits from the sales will be put into a community fund used to meet other needs in the village.

George is in regular contact with people from Osupukiai and with the well installed, he has set his sights on a new fundraising mission to help the children living there.

After hearing about the facilities at the Elong’o School, which 60 children from Osupukiai go to, George and Jan wanted to help.

George said: “The school facilities are abysmal. There’s no water or electric.”

Through the fundraising, George hopes to improve the school facilities and provide 10 tablets for the pupils to use.

He hopes that the tablets will enable children at the Elong’o School to communicate with pupils in Stamford so they can learn from each other.

At the Elong’o School there are 180 pupils with five or six teachers, two of which live in a shack in the school grounds.

“The school looks awful but the kids love it,” said George.

“Some of them walk five kilometres to school and another five back. The kids want to be there.”

George and Jan will be holding a garage sale on Sunday next week (August 8) as the first part of their fundraising mission.

The pair have been sorting through their things to find items to sell, which include books, kitchen equipment and CDs.

The sale at 4 Kettering Road, Stamford, will begin at 10am.