A new garden centre will open at a retail village eight months after the previous one closed.

It will open in the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle on Friday, September 1 and will be managed by Melton-based company The Grange Garden Centre.

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland and chief executive officer of Belvoir Castle, said: “We are thrilled to welcome The Grange Garden Centre to our fabulous Engine Yard. It’s a much-loved and respected local business that will prove to be a fantastic addition to the Engine Yard.”

The Grange Garden Centre will be opening in Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard.

The garden centre will run a pop-up shop at the venue this weekend (July 15 and 16) to coincide with the Belvoir Castle Flower Show.