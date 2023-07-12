Home   News   Article

The Grange Garden Centre to open in Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard after The Idle Mole closed last year

By Katie Green
Published: 12:00, 12 July 2023

A new garden centre will open at a retail village eight months after the previous one closed.

It will open in the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle on Friday, September 1 and will be managed by Melton-based company The Grange Garden Centre.

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland and chief executive officer of Belvoir Castle, said: “We are thrilled to welcome The Grange Garden Centre to our fabulous Engine Yard. It’s a much-loved and respected local business that will prove to be a fantastic addition to the Engine Yard.”

The Grange Garden Centre will be opening in Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard.
The garden centre will run a pop-up shop at the venue this weekend (July 15 and 16) to coincide with the Belvoir Castle Flower Show.

