A new GP partner has joined Lakeside Healthcare Stamford after being impressed by the atmosphere at the busy practice.

Dr Kathryn Berry has been made partner after moving to the Stamford surgery from a large Leicester practice with a similar number of patients.

She said: “I have worked at other practices but there were things I missed about being a partner.

Dr Kathryn Berry, a new GP partner

“I like being in a busy practice with lots of expertise and I really like the atmosphere here.”

Dr Berry, who has been a GP for 18 years, has a special interest in diabetes and endocrinology and wants to use her expertise to improve pathways for patients with those conditions

“It’s about making sure that they are all being treated in the best way,” she said.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

She has been a GP trainer since 2008 and mentors newly qualified GPs as well as lecturing medical students at the University of Lincoln.

Although Dr Berry has only been at Stamford for a few weeks she says it has been a good move.

She added: “There’s a good dynamic here and lots of impetus to make improvements to make it the best kind of practice it can be.

“From what I have seen, every practice is facing more challenges now, so we are all having to adapt quickly.

“It is nice to be in a place where there is a positive feeling about doing that.”

The other GP partners at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford are Dr Gavin Cattigan, Dr Mary Chorbadjian, Dr Sian Dronfield and Dr Kate Tizzard.