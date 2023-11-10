Plans have been drawn up to turn a former convenience store into a fast food takeaway.

The former Sam’s Premier unit at 39 Abbey Road in Bourne could have a seven-metre long illuminated fascia sign saying ‘Bourne Turkish Grill’ on the front wall, should the application to South Kesteven District Council be successful.

It would also have an extraction chimney.

The empty unit at 39 Abbey Road in Bourne is between Sam’s Premier convenience store and the Jade Garden restaurant. Photo: Google

The applicant, Mrs Shama Modhwadia, says in her application that the takeaway would create four full-time jobs.

Opening hours would be 3pm to 10.30pm daily.

When Sam’s Premier convenience store vacated 39 Abbey Road, it moved into a unit next door.

The South Kesteven District Council reference number for the new restaurant application/1841.