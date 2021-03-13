A new group is being set up to help establish what healthcare facilities residents need and where best to put them.

Better Healthcare for Stamford is pledging to find out people’s opinions and make sure views are passed on to those who make decisions on the future of GP surgeries and other health facilities.

Headed by Andrew Nebel, previously chairman of the Stamford Lakeside Patients Participation Group, the new group aims to help ‘join up’ thinking about the future of healthcare in the area.

Better Healthcare for Stamford

Changes that Mr Nebel highlights as important in shaping this include NHS Lincolnshire’s plan to develop an integrated care system to replace the current clinical commissioning group from April 2022.

He also says “understanding the development plans of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust for its Stamford and Rutland Hospital campus” will be essential for mapping out the facilities and services the town will have at this site, and what it may or may not need elsewhere.

In a letter, which is published in full on page 42, Mr Nebel along with town councillors Harrish Bisnauthsing and Julie Clarke, and Stamford resident Richard Cleaver, call on people to help contribute to the Stamford Neighbourhood Plan consultation, which is being developed to help guide the future development of the town.

Better Healthcare for Stamford can be contacted by going to www.facebook.com/BH4Stamford.