New gym in Oakham opens its doors

A new gym has opened in Oakham which has a focus on weights.

BEFit Gymnasium opened its doors on January 2, offering some of the very best in strength and conditioning equipment, including new dummbells up to 50kg, Olympic-standard bars and plates and 12 strength machines which target all areas of the body.

It is an expansion of owner Ben Easson’s personal training business which has run sessions at the gym’s base in Long Row for the past three years.

Ben, who is a full-back for Blackstones Football Club in Stamford, said: “I started the gym because there was a gap in the market for a weights based gym in Oakham.

“There is a lot of similar stuff in Stamford but nothing in Oakham.

There is also functional equipment in the gym such as kettlebells, medicine balls and a dual adjustable cable machine.

Ben would like to consider expanding the gym in the long term by bringing in cardiovascular equipment.

“I hope to expand in the future. There is another unit next door which I would like to move into,” he said.

Those who sign up to the gym get a free induction.

It opens between 3pm and 9pm Monday to Friday and Saturday 9am until 1pm.

A monthly membership costs £25.

For more visit www.facebook.com/BenEassonFitPT/