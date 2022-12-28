The owners of a hairdressers were given a special Christmas present this year as they received the keys to their new salon.

MY.Lab Hair and Beauty in North Street, Bourne was opened in summer of 2020 by Aaron Jesson and his partner April Yardley.

And despite navigating through a pandemic and cost of living crisis, the couple has managed to grow MY.Lab into a successful business.

MY.Lab Hair and Beauty in Bourne

Aaron and April are now opening a second salon in Stamford in the former Oliver Lee building in St John's Street which mysteriously closed in August.

The 41-year-old said: "We saw an opportunity after looking at expanding for a long time but we wanted to get the right premises.

"Having looked at different towns and cities the opportunity arose in Stamford."

Hairdresser April Yardley with Maurice and Aaron Jesson from MY.Lab Hair and Beauty

After getting the keys just over a week ago, the building is set to be renovated before opening to clients in March.

The Bourne salon is colourful and has bright LED lighting but in Stamford a different approach will be taken when designing it.

Aaron said: "We will keep the same branding but Stamford is a different clientèle so it will have a different style.

"It will have a modern look with white, beige and black."

MY.Lab Hair and Beauty in Bourne

Between 10 to 15 new staff are set to be hired to work at the salon and Aaron is asking anyone interested to get in touch.

April, who has recently been made a GHD educator, helps to train staff as well as sending them on courses.

Aaron only ventured into the hairdressing sector to support his partner's passion when he opened the Bourne salon two years ago.

MY.Lab Hair and Beauty in Bourne

"It couldn't have gone any better," he said.

"The only way we have been able to look at expanding is because of the success of the Bourne branch. It has given us a whole confidence to continue to grow."

According to Aaron the key to a successful salon business is being able to move with the times by learning new techniques and using the latest tools and products.