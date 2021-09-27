A group of residents has planted a hedge to help create a more pleasant town environment.

Thanks to an online fundraising campaign, people living near Brownlow Terrace off Wharf Road, Stamford, were able to buy 134 escallonia plants from Rasell’s, the garden centre in Station Road, Little Bytham.

These were planted on Monday by a small team of volunteers which included Duncan Lingard.

Helen Randle, Denise Warren, Duncan Lingard and Yvonne Wagstaff, who planted more than 100 escallonia shrubs as hedging

“The new hedge will give a floral display of pink blossoms for four months a year and the Rotary club is coming to plant some crocus bulbs which will bring purple flowers in spring as part of their campaign to eradicate polio from the world,” said Duncan.

“Ann Ellis from Stamford in Bloom is also organising the planting of other spring bulbs here, so there should be a wonderfully colourful display next year."

Duncan added that Peter Ambrose, who lives near the green area, was playing a vital role by cutting the grass and will water the new hedge until it is established.

The patch of land near Brownlow Terrace has been transformed from a scruffy plot where A-boards stood into an attractive island of greenery.