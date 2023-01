A new high street shop opens today (Friday, January 13).

Woodgreen, which rescues and rehomes pets, now has a branch of its fundraising stores in Stamford High Street.

The branch opens at 10am today (Friday, January 13) next to Wilko, in the former Johnsons dry cleaners.

The new Woodgreen charity shop in High Street, Stamford

Why use charity shops?

If you have a new business opening email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk