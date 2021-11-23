Hundreds of customers have flocked to a luxury shoe shop just hours after its opening.

Fairfax and Favor opened its doors in Stamford High Street for the first time yesterday before embarking on its first full day of trading today (November 23).

Based in the former Little House of Oasis, it is the brand's second store, as it is primarily an online retailer.

Fairfax and Favor has opened in Stamford this week

Connie Conidi, retail manager, said: "I think the message I get from customers is that they like to support the local small, family businesses.

"We fit in so well with the people of Stamford. We are definitely the right brand for Stamford High Street."

In less than a decade, Fairfax and Favor has grown into a multi-award-winning company, and keen to continue to expand, it hopes to win over lovers of town and country with its new store in the High Street.

Fairfax and Favor has opened in Stamford this week

Set up by Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor in 2013, the two friends, who at the time were 18, were keen to have their own business.

After dabbling in bouncy castle experiences to gun slips, the pair settled on the winning idea of selling handcrafted shoes and boots.

Already, the Stamford store has been packed with customers keen to get their hands on the luxury footwear, according to staff.

"The customers are so happy to see us. They love the store and think it's amazing," said Connie.

Connie Conidi, retail manager for Fairfax and Favor

"We want to welcome people to walk in.

"Eventually we will do a booking system as well for one-to-ones."

A VIP event is planned for the beginning of December, before the shop reaps the benefits of the Christmas shopping period.

Fairfax and Favor has opened in Stamford this week

In recent years a number of celebrities have been spotted in Fairfax and Favor from Made in Chelsea reality star Josh Patterson, broadcaster Clare Balding and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, to British eventers such as Piggy French and Pippa Funnell. Royals have also been spotted donning the boots.