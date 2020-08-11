Stamford guide group set to start tours on Sundays
Published: 08:00, 11 August 2020
A new group is set to start ‘tentatively guiding’ in Stamford.
The mayor’s guides were set to launch in March but lockdown put their tours on hold.
Now, with social distancing, they can at last take to the streets and delve into the town’s colourful history.
Read moreHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)