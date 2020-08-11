Home   News   Article

Stamford guide group set to start tours on Sundays

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 11 August 2020

A new group is set to start ‘tentatively guiding’ in Stamford.

The mayor’s guides were set to launch in March but lockdown put their tours on hold.

Now, with social distancing, they can at last take to the streets and delve into the town’s colourful history.

