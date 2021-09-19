A Stamford business has moved into a new home in St Mary’s Street to join other independents.

After their lease in Stamford Walk came to an end, owners of H Works Interiors, Heather and Alan Mowat, were drawn to a premise in the street known for its independent shops.

Heather, 60, said: “There’s a beautiful independent environment in Stamford.

H Works Interiors in St Mary's Street

“I love Stamford, I’ve lived here 20 years and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

She added: “We have just been stunned by the amount of people who do come through the door from locals, to tourists and people from out of town.”

The business, which was created in 2012, supplies upholstery and interior furnishings.

H Works Interiors in St Mary's Street

Alan and Heather collaborate together in their workshop to design interiors which suit and are practical for families and couples.

Their shop is also full of a range of distinctive home items, which are constantly changing.

For Alan, William Morris’ statement ‘have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful’ resonates with the business’ ethos.

Amber, the golden retriever

For both Heather and Alan the business is a second career, having moved out of corporate to pursue the passion.

“I was tired of the relentless grind of corporate,” said Alan, 57.

The pair have been successfully working with each other for more than half of their 21 year relationship, which they claim the key to is having different responsibilities.

The couple’s golden retriever, Amber, also joins them at work in the shop and is popular with the customers.

The business is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10 and 4.30pm or by appointments on Mondays, which can be arranged by calling 01780 754605.