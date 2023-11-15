A charity which supplies wheelchairs and walking frames has a new home exactly one year after it was forced to move.

Rutland Healthcare Support had to leave its home of 14 years at Voluntary Action Rutland in Lands’ End Way, Oakham in November last year after the centre was put up for sale.

After months of desperately seeking alternative accommodation so the group could continue its work, a space at Oakham Grange care home in Wheatfield Way was secured.

Past and present members of Rutland Healthcare Support at the group's new location in Oakham Grange

Pat Morley, chairperson of Rutland Healthcare Support and a founding member, said: “We have been looking forward to this day.

“It is absolutely wonderful.”

Founding member Susan Allen did the honours of cutting the ribbon to mark the charity’s reopening on Tuesday (November 14).

One of the founding members of Rutland Healthcare Support Susan Allen cuts the ribbon at the new location in Oakham Grange

A number of volunteers from both the past and present gathered to celebrate.

“It has been hard but we have done it,” said Susan.

“This is just what we want.”

Rutland Healthcare Support was set up in 2008 following the closure of Rutland Red Cross.

Rutland Healthcare Support has found a new home

“The town of Oakham is marvellous,” said Susan.

“There were times when I would be walking and people would stop me asking if the group needed money – that’s how you help.

“We were able to open again on our own with the name Rutland Healthcare Support.”

As well as new and refurbished wheelchairs and walking frames for sale and for rent, Rutland Health Support offers a range of kitchen gadgets and items to help with personal care.

Penny Davies, Pat Morley and Susan Allen from Rutland Healthcare Support with Robert Myers from Oakham Grange

People can also request the charity to source mobility aids or gadgets that are not in stock.

The idea of the charity is to help make it more affordable for people to have the home support tools they need to live as independently and as comfortably as possible.

When searching for a new home it was important to find an accessible ground floor space with nearby parking where the items can be stored and displayed.

Remaining in Oakham was also a priority.

Robert Myers, part of the senior management team at Oakham Grange, was keen to support the group. He said: “It is important that Rutland people have facilities in Rutland.

“As a county Rutland has an image of wealth but there is a lot of poverty and not a lot of transport.

“To be able to support this is our pleasure.”

Rutland Healthcare Support will be open each week Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 12.30pm.