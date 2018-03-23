New home for Dean’s popular Sport Bash

A fun-filled day for all the family which supports The Matt Hampson Foundation is set to move to a new home and a new date this year.

Dean Headley is set to hold his sixth annual Sport Bash this year but this year the event will be held at Ketton Sports and Community Centre on Friday, June 1.

Historically the event has been held at Stamford School in July, where Dean works as a cricket professional, but this has led some people to believe the event is organised by the school.

In an effort to make it into more of a community event for everyone in the Stamford and Rutland area - and in agreement with Stamford Endowed School’s principal Will Phelan - Dean has moved it to Ketton, where he has been impressed by its new facilities.

Over the past few years, the event has raised more than £120,000 for the Matt Hampson Foundation and will once again support the charity this year.

The foundation helps people who have suffered a major trauma through sport and has now completed its new rehabilitation centre called Get Busy Living at Burrough-on-the-Hill, near Melton Mowbray, to give support to the whole family of those they support.

In turn, the Matt Hampson Foundation supports the Seb Goold Trust and the George Robinson Trust, which were both set up to support Stamford Endowed School pupils who suffered injury through sport.

Dean said he was excited about this year’s event.

He said: “My focus this year is on making it a real community event and it’ll be good to see how it goes in a new location and on a new date.

“Ketton Sports Trust has been extremely supportive of the event and the facilities there are great.”

The highlight of the event has always been a T20 cricket match between Dean Headley’s XI and local players - which will once again return. Previously players in Dean’s team have included well-known sporting names like Adam Hollioake and Geraint Jones and Dean is confident of attracting the same calibre of players again.

Other activities included a Kwik Cricket Tournament for youngsters from across the area, and thanks to Ketton’s facilities, there will also be the opportunity to try tennis and bowls. Burghley Park Golf Club is also hosting a golf driving challenge.

The school remains a partner of the event, along with other organisations including The George of Stamford, the Falcon Hotel of Uppingham, BGL which is also sponsoring the Kwik Cricket Cup, Durant Cricket, Urban Edge and the Mercury.

Early bird tickets have gone on sale for £10 each, which includes all activities including inflatable assault course, human demolotion, gladiator challenge, face painting, bat fast cricket simulator and a bungee run. Leicester County Cricket Club will be bringing an inflatable bowling cage and other cricket activities, while One Touch Football will be running a football shoot-out.

To find out more and to buy early bird tickets, visit www.dcrevents.co.uk/sportbash