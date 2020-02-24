A mental health charity based in Stamford now has a new larger home in the heart of the town.

MindSpace has moved from Barnack Road to a previously unoccupied building at 39, Broad Street.

A team of volunteers from architecture practice Urban Edge Architecture carried out extensive refurbishment to help the charity.

Volunteers from Urban Edge Architecture carried out the renovations at MindSpace's new base in Stamford (30022285)

The move was made possible thanks to funding from InvestSK’s Town Centre Investment Fund and the National Lottery.

It will allow MindSpace to expand to a five-days-per-week offering in its work to improve the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Stamford.

The charity’s long-term goal is to make mental health and wellbeing part of everyday conversation by removing the stigma of mental ill health.

Helen Howe, MindSpace chair of trustees, said: “This is an incredibly exciting year for us. Continued success in recent years has led to the need for our own premises from which we can further expand our offer.

“The grants from InvestSK and the National Lottery have allowed us to furnish and equip 39 Broad Street to create a warm, friendly, multi-functional space in which to bring together all our existing tea and chat drop-in and therapy sessions.

“With our own town-centre base, we can progress to a five days-per-week offer of therapeutic and creative activities, all focused on improving the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Stamford.”

Mindspace and Urban Edge Architecture met at the Stamford Mercury Business Awards, where Mindspace won ‘Best Social Enterprise’ category and UEA picked up the prize for ‘Large Business of the Year’.

A 34-strong team from Urban Edge Architecture set about ripping up old flooring, stripping wallpaper, clearing the garden, and redecorating the interior of the new premises towards the end of the last year in preparation for this year’s opening.

Russell Gay, director at Urban Edge Architecture, said: “Connecting to the local community and giving something back to the area that has contributed so much to the practice’s success has always been at the forefront of Urban Edge’s vision.

“Ever since we met at the Mercury Business Awards and heard about MindSpace’s vital work we were keen to help out. Our time refurbishing the new premises at Broad Street turned out to be a brilliant few days, with everyone just getting stuck in.

“We were especially happy that our interior design team were able to help with the colour schemes, creating a friendly, welcoming and homely environment.”

Jon Hinde, head of economy and skills at InvestSK, said: “As South Kesteven’s economic growth and development company, our work is focused on supporting local businesses to grow and encouraging new inward investment to the district.

“We’re pleased to have helped MindSpace secure their presence on Stamford’s high street and look forward to seeing the charity expand its offer in the town.”

MindSpace supported Christina through mental health breakdown

