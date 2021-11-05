Home   News   Article

Market Deeping Model Railway Club signs lease for a new headquarters in Essendine

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 05 November 2021

A model railway club that hit the national headlines and attracted a donation from singer Sir Rod Stewart has found a new home.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club members will soon be able to meet and work on their latest projects and layouts at new premises in Essendine.

The club, which suffered terrible vandalism the night before its annual exhibition in Stamford in 2019, has been based at a farm near Thurlby for the past 17 years.

