Residents and campaigners against plans for 33 affordable flats and houses in Stamford are now plotting their next move.

Around 35 people gathered in the St Mary’s Vaults pub last week to see how they can oppose the proposal from the Longhurst Group.

The developer seeks to build 27 houses and six flats on land off Cherryholt Road.

Nearby resident Sean Maddox said people are concerned about the loss of the riverside meadow which was 'well loved and well used'.

Sean said people are also concerned about the extra traffic the housing scheme may bring.

He continued: “Cherryholt Road is already congested with parked cars. With other housing plans in the area, there will be intolerable strain on traffic levels.”

Sean said people also feared the impact on nearby St Leonard’s Priory, such as the loss of the view of the historic monument.

“This priory is one of our best links the Stamford’s historic past when it had seven priories and a nunnery.”

Sean said people in the area need to come together to fight the proposals. He and others plan to 'do our homework and refine our arguments' and will then call for a public meeting with the Longhurst Group.

Whilst the developer says there is a need for affordable housing, Sean says there are plans for 2,000 homes in Stamford in the coming decades, 30 per cent of which will be classed as affordable, meaning 600 homes.

“We are going to have plenty of affordable homes. Our view is do it in other places, rather than virgin meadow.”

The Longhurst Group recently staged a public consultation event about their scheme for six one-bedroom flats, 14 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom houses on land behind Bowman Mews.

They addressed flooding concerns and said younger people are priced out of the housing market and their scheme will help address this.

Longhurst will submit its planning application to South Kesteven District Council.