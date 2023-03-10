A former chamber of trade president wants traffic pollution to be a consideration when new housing plans are being decided.

Don Lambert, a photographer who lives in Stamford, says queuing traffic is reducing the town’s air quality, worsening people’s health - particularly children’s.

And with 200 more homes being built at the former Blackstone’s site off Uffington Road, and many hundreds more proposed at the former Cummins site off Barnack Road, and across the northern edge of the town, he believes the situation will become much worse.

Don Lambert is concerned about traffic levels increasing due to more homes being built

“Each new home might bring one or two more cars, and this means more traffic through Stamford,” said Mr Lambert.

“Although pollution levels might not be at critical levels now, they are likely to worsen if we allow more development in Stamford.

“In some areas of the town centre we have narrow streets enclosed by three-storey buildings, which means polluted air is likely to be concentrated at these points.”

Traffic queueing in East Street, Stamford

He added that some people have had their lung health weakened by covid, meaning they might be at greater risk from pollution, and that while increased numbers of electric vehicles could help, the proportion of these is not yet high enough.

Mr Lambert believes air pollution testing needs to be carried out in Stamford, particularly on busy days, such as Fridays and Saturdays, and on the busier streets, including North Street and in the St Mary’s area of the town centre.

South Kesteven District Council monitored nitrogen dioxide levels at 35 locations in 2021, including Scotgate, East Street, Essex Road, outside St Mary’s Medical Centre, and near the London Inn. According to its 2022 Air Quality Annual Status Report, there is only one area flagged for concern, which is in Grantham.

Nitrogen dioxide is a by-product of burning petrol and diesel and levels are highest close to busy roads. Levels recorded in Stamford have fallen year-on-year since 2017, although 2020 levels were the lowest, as a result of lockdowns.

South Kesteven District Council monitors nitrogen dioxide levels at town centre locations

Nitrogen dioxide levels have fallen in the past few years - and were at their lowest during the 2020 lockdowns

South Kesteven District Council’s website encourages people not to allow their vehicle to ‘idle’ with the engine running while stationary. It also offers advice on choosing logs with low moisture content for wood-burners.

