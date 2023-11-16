A swimming teacher is reviving a school holiday club.

Hayley Horn is creating Whissendine Holiday Club to keep primary school pupils entertained in the half term.

“There used to be a holiday club run by someone else which all the kids in the area went to and they loved it,” the mum-of-one said.

Hayley Horn

“However he got another job which meant he wasn’t able to continue.

“It was a shame.”

Hayley works in term time as an early years swimming teacher so with half-term and school holidays off she decided to set up a new club.

Similar to the previous club, Hayley’s one will be held at the Whissendine Sports Club, which also benefits from the income stream.

Hayley has enlisted a group of friends and other parents to help run the club.

“The whole idea seemed like an excellent thing to do,” she said.

“There’s now four of us and we have so much fun and plan to run the club differently.

“A lot of clubs can be really structured. We will have structure but the children won’t have to do anything they don’t want to do.”

The club is Ofsted registered so can accept childcare vouchers and tax-free payments.

Whissendine Holiday Club will start in February and run in each school break, except for Christmas.

For more details visit: https://whissendineholidayclub.co.uk/.

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.