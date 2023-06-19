Science education has received a huge boost at a secondary school.

Two new laboratories were officially opened at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane on Friday last week (June 16).

Mayor Andy Croft was invited to cut green, red and blue ribbons – representing the three ‘house’ colours of the school – before he made a speech.

Stamford Welland Academy science block

Having worked as a lab technician at Stamford School just before his retirement, the mayor was delighted to tour the two new laboratories with head of science John Hickman.

Mr Hickman said: “The new classrooms provide a wonderful opportunity, giving pupils the ability to take theoretical knowledge and apply it.

“We can now look at the structure of cells and carry out chemical reactions rather than just reading about them. Before the block was built we didn't necessarily have the opportunities to see things happening in front of us.”

Head teacher, Vicky Lloyd, thanked Lincolnshire County Council for funding the extension to the school.

“This is having a massive impact for us as a school. We had been operating with four classes in science lessons at the same time but only two labs available.

“Even in the last few weeks that we have been using the labs they have transformed how we are able to teach science.

Stamford Welland Academy science block

“We are really grateful to Lincolnshire County Council. It has been a long ride but it has definitely been worth waiting for,” she said.In addition to two new classroom laboratories, the block has a prep room for teachers to prepare lessons and store books and equipment, a secure chemical store room, and new toilets for pupils.

Mrs Lloyd is keen for Stamford Welland Academy to have a sixth form. The academy has seen a ‘significant increase’ in pupil numbers over the past few years and it already has sixth-form designation and is classed as a school for 11 to 18s.

Stamford Welland Academy science block

Stamford Welland Academy science block

Stamford Welland Academy science block

Stamford Welland Academy science block

In October 2021, Stamford Welland Academy was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.