A pair of long-distance runners are breathing new life into an event held in the grounds of a castle.

The Grim Reaper trail races were launched by Keith Gray in 2010 with just 12 participants, and took place until 2019, peaking at 250 annual entries.

Since Keith has now stepped back from organising the event, Steve Cole and Laura Bailey from the Bog Dog Running Gear shop in Ryhall Road, Stamford, are taking it on and hope to make it a success once more.

Ultra runners Steve Cole and Laura Bailey are relaunching The Grim Reaper at Grimsthorpe Castle

Steve, who is no stranger to long-distance running, said: "It's a multi-distance event at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne, with options ranging from 10 to 100 miles.

"We think the two 10-mile races, one in the morning and one at night, will be extremely popular, but with ultra-running gaining popularity and very few ultra marathons taking place around this area, we feel this could attract a new following.

"There is a 40-mile race, which is perfect for newbie ultra-runners, and 70 and 100-mile options for those with more experience."

Team options will be available for the 40-mile and the 100-mile events too.

While the previous version of The Grim Reaper was on a Friday evening, Steve and Laura have moved the relaunched event to Saturday - May 20 next year - with the night race and the longer distances finishing, for some runners, the following day.

People can find out more and enter The Grim Reaper here.