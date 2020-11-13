A project to highlight the beauty of Stamford’s historic buildings at night has progressed with another church now lit.

St Mary’s Church - on the corner of St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Hill - has had low-energy lighting installed.

The project has been co-ordinated by Stamford Civic Society’s Urban Group with money for the £4,500 scheme contributed by the society, as well as from The Skells Trust and from private donors.